Evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Ugledar urgently needed, military expert says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Forces tighten the grip around Ugledar, and the Ukrainian forces must move as fast as possbileto leave the city before the rain season, says Vladislav Seleznev, military expert and ex-spokesman of the Ukrainian General Staff.

"The key problem that the Ukrainian defense forces face is exactly the Russian grip of semi-encirclement, which gets increasingly tight, cutting off key logistical supply routes for the Ukrainian defense garrison in Ugledar," he said on Radio NV. He underscored that the Ukrainian troops are in a "critical shortage" of resources, necessary to counter the Russian forces on this swath of the frontline.

According to the expert, the distance between the pincers has decreased to 4 kilometers.

"This space is effectively completely covered by the enemy artillery. In these circumstances, it is an extremely difficult mission to deliver military cargo, evacuate the injured," he noted, adding that this mission will be much more complicated when the strong rains begin.

"It will be one big swamp everywhere. […] Therefore, the issue of evacuation of our garrison from Ugledar is currently on agenda," he said.

On September 27, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the last major Ukrainian fortification area no the Southern Donetsk direction in Ugledar has been taken into pincers by the Russian troops. Earlier on September 26, Chairman of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans Vladimir Rogov told TASS that the Russian forces have cut off all roads that were used to supply the Ukrainian forces in Ugledar.