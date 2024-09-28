Houthis claim missile strike at Tel Aviv Airport during Netanyahu’s return

DOHA, September 28. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthi rebels carried out a missile strike at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport at the moment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea claimed.

"The missile forces […] carried out an operation to hit the Jaffa Airport, called Ben Gurion in Israel, during the arrival of criminal Benjamin Netanyahu," Sarea said on the Al Masirah TV channel.

According to the spokesman, the strike was carried out via a ballistic missile in response to Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

On Saturday, the Kan radio reported that Netanyahu cut his visit to the United States short after the IDF hit the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut on Friday, and returned to Israel. The IDF press office said that the missile, launched from Yemen, was intercepted by air defense systems outside of Israeli territory.