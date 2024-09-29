Russia should host new global sporting tournaments, legislator says

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Holding large tournaments in Russia can be a good help amid the widespread sporting bans on Russian athletes, Russian lawmaker and former boxing world champion Nikolay Valuev told TASS.

On Saturday, the International Skating Union (ISU) didn’t move to lift its sanctions on Russian skaters even as the issue was on its agenda yesterday.

"We should keep <…> holding international competitions in Russia," Valuev said. "A large number of countries refuse to accept a unipolar world order. BRICS games and Friendship Games should be a good help both in sports terms and financially for many," he explained.

According to the legislator, certain international federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "are unhappy with how things stand.".