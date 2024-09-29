Iran’s top diplomat vows retaliation for death of deputy Revolutionary Guard commander

DUBAI, September 29. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has vowed retaliation for the death of Abbas Nilforoushan, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander for operations, in a recent Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

"This hideous crime by the aggressive Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) will never go unanswered," Iran’s top diplomat said in a letter to the IRGC commander-in-chief, Hossein Salami, released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On September 28, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. On Saturday, the Shia paramilitary group confirmed the death of its leader.

The Israeli airstrike also killed Nilforushan, Iran’s news agency Mehr reported on Saturday.