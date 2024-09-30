Russian government to submit draft budget for 2025-2027 to State Duma

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian government will submit the draft federal budget for 2025 and the planning period 2026-2027 to the State Duma, as well as a package of accompanying bills.

According to the Budgetary Code, this should be done before October 1, so Monday will be the last day for submitting the bill to the parliament for consideration. The State Duma also expected the document on September 30, Head of the Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrey Makarov told TASS.

The Russian government approved the draft budget at its meeting on September 24 and announced plans to send it to State Duma deputies on September 29. Along with the main financial document, the Duma will be introduced to the "budget package" bills - on the budget of the Social Fund and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for the same three years, on the minimum wage, social and medical insurance.

Among the main priorities of the government draft budget, the Russian Ministry of Finance singled out social support for citizens, as well as ensuring the defense of the country, including the course of the special military operation.