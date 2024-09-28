Turkey unable to resell S-400 to third countries without Russia’s consent — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The existence of the end-user certificate, which is part and parcel of the arms supply contract, leaves no chance for Turkey to resell the S-400 air defense missile systems it purchased from Russia to other countries without Moscow's consent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The arms contracts contain the end-user certificate paragraph," he recalled. "In order to do something else with the products that are delivered under such a certificate, which mentions the country that has received these weapons as the end user, the consent of the country that sold these weapons is needed."

In all other respects, Lavrov remarked, "there is nothing to comment on" regarding Ankara's acquisition of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems.

"Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an experienced statesman. He makes decisions on any issue in the interests of his people and his country," Lavrov said.