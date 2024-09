MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian government approved a draft federal budget for 2025-2027 on Sunday.

In 2025, federal budget revenues are projected at 40.3 trln rubles ($428 bln), or a 12% rise from this year, with the share of non-oil and gas revenues increasing to 73%. Expenses are expected at 41.5 trln rubles ($440 bln), which will result in a budget deficit of around 0.5% of GDP.

A significant portion of funds will be channeled into the implementation of national projects.