Ukrainian shelling attacks on Energodar intensify — mayor

MELITOPOL, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have intensified shelling attacks on Energodar where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located, Mayor Eduard Senovoz said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian attacks on Energodar have become increasingly more intensive. All essential service systems in the city are under Ukrainian strikes," he wrote, noting that municipal electric power systems are threatened the most.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army delivered an artillery strike on an electric power substation, completely destroying it.