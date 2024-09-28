Iran's supreme leader moved to secure location amid reports of Hezbollah chief’s death

LONDON, September 28. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been moved to a secure location amid reports of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s death, Reuters reports, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, the move was part of tightened security measures. The sources added that Iran was in constant contact with Hezbollah and other allies in the region to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed the Hezbollah leader.

Earlier, the Israeli army officially confirmed that Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.