Russia had to revise nuclear doctrine amid West’s reckless push for escalation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. While some sober heads in the West have taken heed of Russia’s latest signals, Western hardliners continued with their reckless policy course, which prompted Russia to revise its nuclear doctrine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"While sober heads heard [Russian signals], [Western] hardliners are pushing on with this reckless policy course that may have very negative consequences for everybody," Peskov said. "The developments have clearly necessitated formalizing new terms," he added.

"How things evolved globally, the way tensions intensified near our borders, with nuclear powers taking part in the conflict around Ukraine and NATO pulling its infrastructure to our borders - all this has necessitated amendments to the nuclear doctrine," the Russian presidential spokesman explained.

According to Peskov, "revisions have been made and will be formalized now."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced revisions to the country’s nuclear doctrine at a Security Council meeting on September 25.