BEIRUT, September 29. /TASS/. The US military base located near the Koniko gas field in the Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor came under shelling, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing a source.

According to the TV channel, missiles and drones were launched against the base. The source also reported direct hits. No other details are given thus far.

The military base was shelled last time on August 29. Munitions did not hit the military facility at that time.