WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his aides question Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to launch an offensive into Russia’s Kursk Region, Politico writes, citing sources.

The US administration worries "about the long-term trajectory of the conflict," sources said. Biden is also "somewhat dubious about Zelensky’s 'victory plan,'" which the latter presented to him during a visit to Washington on September 26.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov earlier described Zelensky’s visit to the US as "a Hollywood-style trip." "Under the applause of local politicians, the blood of soldiers and civilians will continue to flow," which, "apparently, is the essence of Zelensky's notorious 'victory plan,'" he said.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. Civilians are being evacuated from border areas to safer places.