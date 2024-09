MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ temporary base hosting foreign mercenaries has been hit in the Odessa Region, Sergey Lebedev, an underground resistance member, told TASS.

"Reports say that a health resort has been hit in Sergeyevka [outside Odessa]," he said, adding that the attack had targeted a temporary base of foreign mercenaries.

Meanwhile, explosions have also been reported in the city of Sumy in southeastern Ukraine.