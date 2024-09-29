US, Israel in touch over developments following death of Hezbollah chief

NEW YORK, September 29. /TASS/. The US and Israel are discussing steps to be taken following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, US National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN.

"We are in touch with our Israeli counterparts," Kirby said. "We are continuing to talk to Israelis about what the right next steps are," he added, noting that only the Israeli leadership can comment on the decision-making process preceding the attack on Nasrallah. According to the White House official, the US is concerned over the potential spread of the Middle Eastern conflict.

"We’ve watched the rhetoric coming out of Iran and we’ll watch what they do. We have capability to defend our troops and our facilities as well as Israel itself if it comes to that," Kirby stressed.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, aimed at undermining the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah movement, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon, with dozens of settlements in the south and east of the country being targeted. The Hezbollah chief was killed in one of the strikes on Beirut with his death officially confirmed by the Shiite party. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported Israel’s actions.