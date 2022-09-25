Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source

ANKARA, September 25. /TASS/. The Turkish government at a meeting on Monday chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan will review the situation in the economy, including the use of Mir payment cards in the country and possible alternatives to the Russian payment system, a source in Ankara told TASS.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed meeting in Istanbul on Friday on the use of Russian Mir bank cards in the country and possible alternatives to the payment system. The meeting lasted almost six hours and was attended by the heads of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, as well as heads of leading Turkish banks, according to TRT TV channel.

At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made at the meeting.

It was reported earlier that Turkish banks Is Bankasi and Denizbank suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system.

The US Department of the Treasury said last week it was ready to dish out more sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the National Payment Card System’s chief executive, Vladimir Komlev, has been put on a US blacklist.