Georgia supports Russia's offer to help establish relations with Abkhazia, South Ossetia

TBILISI, September 30. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities positively assess Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Moscow is ready to help Tbilisi establish relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, General Secretary of Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

"As for the statement of the Russian Foreign Minister, our authorities, of course, positively evaluate the statement. The fact that Russia welcomes and will facilitate reconciliation [between Georgia and Abkhazia and South Ossetia] is, of course, positive," he said.

The politician added that after the words about readiness to help in reconciliation, "it would be nice to move on to real steps." In particular, he suggested to start developing a plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

At a press conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on September 28, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to provide assistance in achieving peace between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia, if the parties are interested. According to him, the current Georgian leadership honestly assesses the past.