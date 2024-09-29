Pentagon eyeing new troops deployment in Middle East — TV

NEW YORK, September 29. /TASS/. The United States is considering an option of increasing its military contingent in the Middle East after the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, NBC television reported, citing US officials.

The military already presented various options of building up the strength of troops and armaments in the region to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. The Defense Secretary was in touch with US President Joe Biden on this issue. No final decision has been made so far, the TV channel said.

There are about 40,000 US troops in the Middle East for the time being.