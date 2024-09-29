Putin, Erdogan achieve firm friendship between Russia and Turkey

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan managed to establish firm friendship between the two countries, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (the parliament) of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Turkey and Russia are two neighbors, two friendly countries. I would like to note these countries are connected by serious and solid ties of friendship and good neighborliness both in the political aspect and in terms of nations. Leaders of both countries, presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, indeed established strong friendship between the two nations, especially recently," the speaker stressed.

Head of states laid the foundation for starting implementation of the whole range of common goals in many spheres, including joint energy projects and cooperation in spheres of culture and tourism, Kurtulmus added.