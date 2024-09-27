Presidential aide warns West against trying to kick out Russia from Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, September 27. /TASS/. The West wants to change the status of the Baltic Sea and ban the movement of the Russian fleet there, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said.

"After Finland and Sweden joined NATO, there are clear aspirations to change the status of the Baltic Sea, to revise the current legal regimes of maritime spaces and straits used for international navigation. There are plans to ban the movement of the Russian fleet in the Baltic Sea," he said at a meeting in the Kaliningrad Region.

Patrushev added that in violation of international rules, Russian ships are disconnected from the satellite communication network, which creates risks to the safety of navigation and threats to the critical information infrastructure of water transport in general.