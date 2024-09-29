Falling drone debris damages four private homes in Lugansk

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. Four private homes were damaged by falling drone debris as Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone with cluster munitions in the skies over Lugansk in the small hours of Sunday morning, a local law enforcement officer told TASS.

"Overnight, our air defense systems downed a Ukrainian fixed-wing cluster drone. Four private homes were damaged by falling fragments of the drone," the officer said. There were no civilian casualties resulting from the attack, he added.