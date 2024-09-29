Russian military helicopter crew wipes out Ukrainian troops, armor in Kursk area

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A Russian Mi-28NM helicopter crew has wiped out Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in a border area of the Kursk Region, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

"An army aviation crew piloting a Mi-28NM helicopter delivered an air strike on a concentration of troops and armored vehicles from a Ukrainian unit in a border area of the Kursk Region. <…> According to reconnaissance data, [the detected] enemy troops and armored vehicles were wiped out," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strike was carried out by air missiles against previously reconnoitred enemy targets. "After using aviation weapons, the crew safely returned to its departure site," the ministry said.