Hezbollah confirms two senior figures killed in Beirut air strikes

BEIRUT, September 29. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah has reported two of its leaders killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the movement’s press service said on its Telegram channel.

"As a result of the September 28 perfidious strike on the neighborhood of Chiyah, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk was killed. He was a deputy head of the Executive Council and a theologue who promoted awareness and was active in the holy war to liberate Jerusalem," it said in a statement.

Another leader, Ali Karaki, who was seen as second in Hezbollah’s military structure, was in charge of defenses on the southern front. According to the statement, he was killed on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on Beirut on Friday. He had survived an earlier Israeli assassination attempt.

Al Nahar reported that Israel had eliminated 20 members of Hezbollah’s military command.