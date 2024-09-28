Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah leader’s daughter — TV

TEL AVIV, September 28. /TASS/. Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut, Israel’s Channel 12 reports.

According to the broadcaster, Zainab Nasrallah repeatedly made public statements about loyalty to Hezbollah’s aims. "When my brother Hadi became a martyr, my parents did not shed a single tear," she said in an interview with Al Manar TV in 2022.

The Hezbollah leader’s eldest son Hadi, a member of the movement’s military wing, was killed in battle with the Israeli military in 1997.