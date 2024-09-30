Death toll from Hurricane Helene in the US rises to 90

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. At least 90 people have died in the southeastern US as a result of Hurricane Helene, which hit the country, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel, at least 36 people died in the state of North Carolina, 24 - in the state of South Carolina, 17 - in Georgia, 11 - in Florida, and another two deaths were reported in the state of Virginia.

More than 2.3 mln residents of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia still don’t have power as a result of the hurricane, according to the monitoring resource PowerOutage.us.

Hurricane Helen, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Florida's sparsely populated Big Bend region early Friday morning East Coast time. It weakened to a Category 1 storm and then to a tropical storm shortly thereafter.