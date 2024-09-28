US, UK prepare Europe for suicide venture against Russia — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. London and Washington prepare Europe for a "suicide venture" against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the UN General Assembly session.

"A goal has been declared to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia - almost like London and Washington planned in May, 1945, as they developed ‘Operation Unthinkable’ on destruction of the Soviet Union even before the end of World War II. Back then, it was a closely held secret. The Anglo-Saxon strategists of today, however, make no secret of their intentions. So far, they expect to defeat Russia with the hands of the illegitimate neo-Nazi Kiev regime, but they already prepare Europe to leap into a suicide venture as well," the minister said.

Lavrov pointed out the "pointlessness and danger of the very idea to fight to victory with a nuclear power like Russia."

"Equally pointless is the mantra of Kiev’s Western masters about the lack of alternative for talks based on the notorious peace formula," he added.