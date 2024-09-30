UAE accuses Sudanese army of attacking its ambassador's residence in Khartoum

DUBAI, September 30. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that a Sudanese air force aircraft struck the residence of the head of the Emirati diplomatic mission in Khartoum.

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the brutal attack on the residence of the head of the Emirati mission in Khartoum, which was targeted by a Sudanese army aircraft, causing serious damage to the building. The Sudanese army must bear full responsibility for this cowardly act," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Emirati side "will send a note of protest to the Arab League, the African Union, and the United Nations against the attack by the Sudanese forces, which is a flagrant violation of the basic principle of the inviolability of diplomatic buildings."

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 due to disagreements between the army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the leader of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The main disagreements between them are related to the timing and methods of forming a unified armed force.