Helicopter with Russian pilots crashes in Pakistan, there are casualties — Geo TV

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. At least six people died and eight others were injured in the crash of a helicopter with a Russian crew in northwest Pakistan, the Geo TV channel reports.

The helicopter was reportedly chartered by oil development and production company Mari Petroleum Limited. The incident occurred near an oil rig in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The company’s spokesperson said the accident was caused due to technical reasons. The helicopter’s tail hit the ground during an emergency landing. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

The TV channel's source said the pilots were Russian citizens. It did not specify whether any of them were listed dead.