Myanmar seeks increased Russian investments in fertilizer production — minister

NAYPYIDAW, January 14. /TASS/. Myanmar prioritizes the fertilizer industry in an attempt to bring more foreign investments, particularly from Russian companies, Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar Kan Zaw told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"Myanmar is prioritizing the fertilizer manufacturing industry in an effort to attract more foreign investments, particularly from Russian fertilizer companies. These investments will support mutual benefits for both nations," the minister noted.

Myanmar is "an agriculture-based country," and it is essential to ensure the availability of high-quality fertilizers, Kan Zaw stressed.

"In addition, negotiations are underway between the two countries for signing the Agreement on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments. Once the agreement is concluded, it is expected to facilitate a significant amount of investments from Russia into Myanmar," he added.