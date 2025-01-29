Inflation expectations in Russia up slightly to 14% in January from 13.9% in December

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian households’ inflation expectations edged up slightly to 14% in January from 13.9% in December, according to the latest survey by InFOM for the Bank of Russia.

In November and October, households’ inflation expectations totaled 13.4%, while in September they equaled 12.5%, which was lower than in August (12.9%) and slightly higher than in July (12.4%).

Meanwhile, observed inflation grew to 16.4% in January from 15.9% in December. Observed inflation rose to 15.4% in January from 14.4% in the previous month among those having savings, and to 17.5% from 16.9% among those having no savings.

The survey was held from January 14 to 23, 2025 among at least 2,000 adult respondents in 105 settlements in 55 Russian regions.