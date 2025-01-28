US plans to resume oil production in Alaskan reserves, meet demand from Asia — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The US government plans to resume oil and gas production in protected areas of Alaska. According to US President Donald Trump, the reserves of these fields will be able to meet the demand of all of Asia.

The Biden administration restricted oil and gas leasing in Alaska, including oil exploration and drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Trump repeatedly said during his campaign that if he wins, he will seek global energy dominance for the United States, which would include increasing US energy production and the country's share of global energy exports.