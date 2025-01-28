Russian grain exports hit record in 2024 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports reached record 72 mln tons in 2024, the Agroexport federal center reported citing the Rusagrotrans analytical center.

"According to the Rusagrotrans analytical center’s estimates, Russian grain exports, including EAEU countries, reached an all-time high of 72 mln tons in 2024 (up from 68.6 mln tons in the previous year). Grain Gates, Aston and OZK were the largest exporters," the report said.

Among the key importers of Russian grain in 2024 were Egypt (11.1 mln tons), Turkey (7.2 mln tons), Iran (5.6 mln tons), Saudi Arabia (4.6 mln tons), Bangladesh (3.9 mln tons), Algeria (2.8 mln tons), Kenya (2.6 mln tons), Libya (2.5 mln tons), Syria (2 mln tons), and Yemen (2 mln tons), according to the report.

Agroexport projects Russia’s grain exports at over 75 mln tons worth over $17 bln by 2030. Wheat is expected to account for around 80% of total value, while corn and barley are projected to account for 10% and 9%, respectively.