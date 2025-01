MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 98.0126 rubles for January 30, 2025, up five kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was increased by 81 kopecks to 102.4041 rubles.

The official yuan rate was lowered by eight kopecks to 13.3817 rubles.