Technology centers to remain in Russia when cooperating with other countries — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 23. /TASS/. Engineers and technology centers should remain in Russia under any degree of cooperation with other countries, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

"Cooperation with foreign partners in the technology area is a very important direction <…> but in no case, even considering current specificities, in no case it should lead to relocation of our engineering centers, our technology production facilities and production facilities on the whole overseas. Notwithstanding any difficulties related to logistics," the president stressed.

"Probably, it is useful in certain cases. Nevertheless, this should not be a rule," Putin noted. "We must concentrate this capabilities in the territory of our country," he said.

"It is better to think further about solving even difficult issues with logistics instead of moving these centers overseas," the head of state noted. "Especially when this refers to creative industries, high technologies, where no additional capabilities in the sphere of aviation and in the sphere of cargo transportation are required," the president said. "High technologies is a special kind of activities and everything can be set up there," Putin added.