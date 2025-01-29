Kazakhstan needs three NPPs for creating nuclear cluster — minister

ASTANA, January 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan needs three nuclear power plants (NPP) for creating a nuclear cluster in the republic, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said, adding that the ministry would draft a comprehensive plan on the issue by the second quarter of 2025.

"For creating a nuclear cluster at least three NPPs are required. We will proceed from this in particular when drafting the energy ministry’s strategic plan. The sites will be determined on the basis of the total plan for the NPP location," he told a briefing.

The ministry will draft such a comprehensive plan in the near future and submit it for the cabinet’s consideration, the minister added. "Given its high readiness and the request by the president [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] to accelerate the drafting of the document I think that we will submit it [for the government’s consideration] in the second quarter," he said.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to begin creating a nuclear cluster in the republic amid a growing energy deficit. He directed the government, in collaboration with the Samruk-Kazyna state fund, to draft long-term plans for the development of the nuclear sector.

On October 6, 2024, a nationwide referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan, with the majority of voters supporting the initiative. According to research conducted by the energy ministry, the Almaty region near Lake Balkhash has been identified as the most suitable location for the NPP. The Kazakh authorities are considering several potential nuclear technology suppliers, including China’s CNNC, South Korea’s KHNP, Rosatom, and France’s EDF. The government is also exploring the possibility of creating an international consortium to implement the project.