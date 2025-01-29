Volume of cash in circulation in Russia shows lowest growth in 9 years — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The volume of cash in circulation over the year increased by 1.2% or 230 bln rubles ($2.33 bln), which is the lowest growth in the last 9 years, the Bank of Russia reported.

According to the regulator, the volume of cash in circulation as of January 1, 2024, reached 18.429 trillion rubles ($186.94 bln), and as of January 1, 2025 - 18.659 trillion rubles ($189.27 bln).

The Bank of Russia noted that in 2024 the demand for cash was stable with small seasonal fluctuations. In the Q1, there was a return of cash to banks against the backdrop of high interest rates on deposits - at the beginning of April, the volume of cash in circulation amounted to 17.815 trillion rubles ($180.63 bln). In April and December, traditional pre-holiday surges in cash demand were reported - 18.007 trillion rubles ($182.58 bln) on May 1 and 18.025 trillion rubles ($182.76 bln) on December 1.

The share of small-denomination banknotes in the cash supply structure increased due to the fact that the Bank of Russia has resumed printing 5-and 10-ruble banknotes and that updated 100-ruble banknotes have been put into circulation.