LUGANSK, October 1. /TASS/. By liberating Makeyevka, Russian forces drove Ukrainian troops out of the last major settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic that Kiev controlled, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"First of all, I would like to point out that Makeyevka was the last major settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic held by the enemy. Now, it’s safe to say that almost all of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been liberated and Ukrainian militants control less than one percent of its territory," he pointed out.

Marochko specified that "a small piece of land" in the Svatovo and Kremennaya area remained under Ukraine’s control. "However, judging by how things are going along the line of engagement, I can say that the full liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic is not too far away," the expert added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on September 29 that the town of Makeyevka had been liberated through successful offensive operations by Battlegroup West.