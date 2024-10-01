Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 49.5 points in September

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 points in September 2024 from 52.1 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"Although only fractional, the latest data signaled a deterioration in the sector's performance, the first such decline since April 2022," the report indicates.

"Driving the overall downturn was a renewed and solid contraction in output levels in September. The decrease in production was linked to subdued demand conditions and supplier delivery delays which led to input shortages and hampered output," the agency reports. The drop became the first since July 2022.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.