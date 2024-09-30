Zaporozhye governor does not rule out Ukrainian hit on spent fuel reservoirs at nuke plant

MELITOPOL, September 30. /TASS/. Following direct attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), a Ukrainian strike on spent fuel storage reservoirs at the station cannot be ruled out, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Certainly, we have been recording daily attacks on the plant, for two years the units of the Russian Armed Forces have been protecting the Zaporozhye NPP. The actions of a terrorist regime are hard to predict, they are behaving like a monkey with a grenade: it can throw it at us or blow itself up," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

On August 11, for the first time in a while, a direct Ukrainian attack on the nuclear facility occurred - the plant’s cooling tower burned down as a result of a drone strike.