AI predicts Harris’ victory over Trump

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. A study conducted using artificial intelligence (AI) by US entrepreneurs has found that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is more likely to win the 2024 election than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, according to the Semafor website.

The study, carried out by Aaru, a company founded in September, used AI to model the electorate in seven key swing states by processing demographic data and creating thousands of "voter avatars" — bots designed to simulate real voters. These bots analyze the news and information that actual voters might encounter and then form preferences for the candidates. The results showed that, while the AI bots gave both candidates similar support, Harris would secure a narrow victory.

The forecast predicts Trump has a 73.3% chance of winning Arizona, a 62.1% chance in North Carolina, and a 61.8% chance in Georgia. Meanwhile, Harris has a 63.3% chance of winning Michigan, a 53.4% chance in Nevada, a 52.4% chance in Pennsylvania, and a 50.9% chance in Wisconsin. At least 1,000 bots were used to simulate voters in each of these states, with preferences based on news released before midnight on Sunday.

Aaru was founded by 19-year-olds Cam Fink and Ned Koch, in partnership with 15-year-old John Kessler. The young entrepreneurs claim their system is highly accurate, significantly cheaper, and faster than traditional polling methods.

The US general election is being held on November 5, 2024. Voters will elect the president, one-third of the Senate, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, and governors in 11 states and two territories.

The presidential race features Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021 and is attempting a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Harris, the current vice president, has served since January 2021 and is now seeking the presidency.