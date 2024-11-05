Harris, Trump tie in Dixville Notch, starting election

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. The results of early voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have confirmed predictions of a tight race in the US presidential election, with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, receiving an equal number of votes.

The voting in Dixville Notch concluded just minutes after it began, with the same amount of time taken for the vote count. "Kamala Harris received three votes, as did Donald Trump," Ben Hincher, a representative of The Balsams hotel, where the election was held, told a TASS correspondent.

As is tradition since 1960, residents of Dixville Notch cast their ballots around midnight local time, several hours before voting starts in other parts of the country.

While Dixville Notch's early vote is symbolic, it is not considered a reliable predictor of the election outcome, and its results have often diverged from national trends. In 1960, the town's nine voters all supported Republican Richard Nixon, although Democrat John F. Kennedy went on to win the presidency. In 2016, Dixville Notch backed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, while Donald Trump won the national election. In 2020, all local voters supported Joe Biden, who ultimately won the presidency.

The US primary election is set to take place on November 5, with voters electing the president, one-third of the Senate, the entire House of Representatives, and governors in 11 states and 2 territories. Donald Trump is running for president as the Republican candidate, while Kamala Harris is representing the Democratic Party. Trump served as the 45th US president from 2017 to 2021, losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.