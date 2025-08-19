US may cut intelligence sharing to make Ukraine accept peace deal with Russia — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. The United States may use intelligence sharing as leverage to pressure Ukraine into signing a peace agreement with Russia, The Wall Street Journal newspaper wrote.

Despite the fact that the previous pause in intelligence sharing between Washington and Kiev lasted only a week, relations between representatives of both the US and Ukrainian intelligence services, which had previously cooperated closely, have since cooled noticeably, the paper said, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine a few days after his verbal spat with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House on February 28. The US leader’s decision took effect on the morning of March 4. The move concerned all US military equipment that had not yet reached Ukraine, including weapons transported by aircraft and vessels or waiting to be shipped from transit zones in Poland. Washington also stopped sharing intelligence with Kiev, which is critical for offensive operations.

Trump decided to immediately resume weapons supplies and intelligence sharing following the US-Ukraine talks that took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah on March 11.