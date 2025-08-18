WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. Kiev believes that US arms supplies at Europe's expense for the rearmament of the Ukrainian armed forces could become part of security guarantees, Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"I think it's not for war, but to defend us. It will also be part of the security guarantees to strengthen our army and rearm the Ukrainian army. This is very important, and it depends on how much money we need," he said.

According to the Kiev regime’s head, Ukraine is ready to buy American weapons, rather than receive them for free.