Ukraine getting Crimea back, joining NATO 'impossible' — Trump

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that neither the return of Crimea to Ukraine nor Kiev’s accession to NATO is possible.

In an interview with Fox News, he stressed that both scenarios are unrealistic.

"Long before [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, it was a no-no by Russia, or the Soviet Union <...> it was always a no-no. <...> Russia said: We don't want the so-called opponent or the enemy <...>. We don't want them on our border. And they were right," the US leader explained.

"And the other thing they [Ukraine] said is: We want to be a member of NATO. Well, both of those things are impossible," Trump stressed.