MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The atmosphere during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska was positive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The minister emphasized that Moscow has never sought to seize territories, stating the protection of the Russian-speaking population as its main task.

TASS has gathered the key takeaways from what the Russian foreign minister said.

On outcomes of Russia-US summit

There was a "good atmosphere" during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska. "It is reflected in the statements that the presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump made after the talks."

Trump showed a genuine desire to achieve peace: "It was clear that the leader of the United States and his team sincerely want to achieve a result that will be long-term, sustainable, reliable."

The US’s approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict became much broader in the wake of the Alaska summit: "President Trump and his team have more embraced the need to remove the root causes behind this crisis, something we and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin have always insisted on, particularly since the Alaska meeting."

One root cause is Russia’s security concerns, given "blatant and systematic violations over decades of promises not to expand NATO eastward." Lavrov noted: "President [Putin] repeatedly highlighted that after these assurances, NATO underwent five waves of expansion."

On discrimination against Russian speakers in Ukraine

Russia has never set an objective of seizing any territory, as the main task was to protect the Russian people: "We never spoke about seizing any territories. Neither Crimea, nor Donbass, nor Novorossiya as territories have ever been our goal. Our goal was to protect the people, the Russian people, who had lived on these lands for centuries, who discovered these lands, shed their blood for them both in Crimea and in Donbass, founded cities — Odessa, Nikolayev and many others as well as ports, plants and factories."

If Vladimir Zelensky is serious about Ukraine upholding its Constitution, he should start with the document’s first articles, which guarantee the rights of the Russian-speaking population: "Paradoxically, although laws banning the Russian language in various spheres have been enacted, the Ukrainian Constitution still obliges the state to fully protect the rights of Russians and other national minorities. <...> If he really cares about his Constitution, then he should start with its first articles, where this obligation is enshrined."

Under Zelensky, Russian-speakers’ rights have been eliminated: "Review their statements over the years, and you will find no mention of ‘human rights.’ The total ban on Russian language in all aspects of life should have outraged champions of democracy. Yet it did not. No one is troubled that Ukraine is the only country in the world to outlaw a language.".