World living through major radical transformation in human history — Sberbank chief

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The world is living through one of the most radical transformations in the entire human history with technologies as the key factor of changes, Chief of Russia’s largest state-run lender Sberbank Herman Gref said in an interview with TASS journalist Ivan Survillo on Friday.

"The way I see it, we are witnessing one of the most radical transformations in the history of the human race. What is the key feature of this transformation? Speed, of course," the Sberbank chief said in an interview with the TASS journalist for the eight-episode popular science serial about artificial intelligence shot by the Gorky Film Studio for the bank’s 180th anniversary and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journey 2021 international conference.

Artificial intelligence further accelerates the already well-formed and fast-moving progress in science and engineering, the Sberbank chief pointed out.

"We are humans and we have remained basically the same. We have not changed biologically, and our reactions are the same. You and I are not ready for this kind of rapid change," Gref stressed.

As the Sberbank chief pointed out, children and young people who were born in the period when artificial intelligence already existed feel less uncertain and anxious over new technologies compared to older generations who find it quite difficult to adapt to a completely new world.

This relates not only to gadgets: the entire social and economic way of life is changing actually completely, Gref said.