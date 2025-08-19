BUDAPEST, August 19. /TASS/. The European Union's virtual meeting confirmed that the strategy of international isolation of Russia collapsed and that the conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomatic means, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said following a video conference of the EU leaders.

"Today, a meeting of the leaders of the European Union's 27 member nations was held. First, it was confirmed that the threat of a third world war could only be reduced by a meeting between [US President Donald] Trump and [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin. Second, it was confirmed that the strategy of isolating [Russia] has failed," Orban wrote on his Facebook page (outlawed in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

"Third," the Hungarian prime minister continued, "It was confirmed that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield; only diplomacy can help achieve a solution. And fourth, it has been confirmed that Ukraine's accession to the European Union will not give the country any security guarantees, so linking membership in the union with security guarantees is futile and dangerous," Orban said.