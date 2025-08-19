MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The so-called first Ukrainian ballistic missile of indigenous manufacture, Flamingo, unveiled recently by Kiev, is in fact a product of the Emirati-British company Milanion Group. This revelation suggests an attempt by Ukraine’s political leadership to conceal the true extent of its military-industrial decline, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has told TASS in an interview.

Recently, Efrem Lukatsky, a photojournalist from the Ukrainian bureau of the Associated Press, published the first image of the missile, claiming it as a Ukrainian-engineered development. According to its purported specifications, Flamingo boasts a range of 3,000 km, a flight altitude of up to 5 km, a maximum speed of 950 km/h, a payload capacity of up to one ton, and a wingspan of six meters. Such capabilities could enable Kiev to extend its strike reach deep into Russian territory, potentially targeting critical infrastructure - including nuclear power plants, which are already frequent targets despite international prohibitions.

"However, upon closer examination of the missile’s silhouette, experts have identified striking similarities to the FP-5 cruise missile produced by the Milanion Group and showcased at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in February this year. This suggests that foreign-supplied technology is being relabeled as a product of Ukraine’s own military-industrial complex, with claims of a groundbreaking Ukrainian innovation circulated widely. The expert emphasized that this latest "wunderwaffe," with its romantic and clickbait-friendly name Flamingo, was promoted internationally through the Associated Press, reaching an audience of over 8,500 media outlets across 121 countries.

He further explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones. To project an illusion of ongoing offensive capability, Ukraine, under the guidance and oversight of British intelligence and government agencies, is covertly importing missile components for assembly within Ukraine. This process avoids the need for sophisticated, high-cost manufacturing facilities or highly specialized personnel.

Large-unit assembly

Experts indicate that the technical design of the FP-5 renders it particularly suitable for operators lacking the resources to execute a full production cycle independently. Instead, they can assemble the weapon from pre-manufactured units and modules supplied from abroad. The FP-5 features a streamlined missile layout, notably with non-folding wings and relatively large dimensions, coupled with an exceptionally heavy warhead. These design choices help offset the moderate accuracy of its inertial-satellite guidance system, ensuring effective performance.

Additionally, the Milanion Group - controlled by the British government and supported by an extensive network of international manufacturing sites - has a longstanding collaboration with Ukrainian Armor. This partnership supplies Ukraine’s armed forces with AGEMA unmanned platforms. The AGEMA UGV is an eight-wheel, modular, amphibious unmanned vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine, equipped with advanced hardware and software systems that leverage artificial intelligence to enhance autonomy. Designed for support roles in military operations, including assaults, it can be fitted with various remotely controlled combat modules.

"Amidst a severe personnel shortage and a mobilization effort marred by controversy and inefficiency reminiscent of early feudal recruitment practices, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky has announced ambitious plans to deploy 15,000 ground robots by 2025. Syrsky believes that this initiative could help mitigate the declining troop numbers. Stepanov suggests that increasing the supply of AGEMA UGV platforms is likely part of this strategic effort.