MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Artyom Dmitruk, an independent member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), has called on US authorities to arrest Vladimir Zelensky as a terrorist for the crimes that he committed.

"Zelensky must be arrested in the US as a terrorist. His crimes demand not just justice — they demand multiple life sentences," Dmitruk wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker emphasized that US President Donald "Trump has the power to stop this clown once and for all."

On August 18, Zelensky arrived in Washington where he has a meeting with Trump planned to discuss the details of settling the Ukraine conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join him for the meeting with the American leader following a bilateral conversation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced her plans to attend the meeting.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.