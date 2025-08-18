DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. Russian troops actually destroyed the Ukrainian army’s 93rd separate mechanized brigade near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"The 93rd brigade suffered heavy losses in the Konstantinovka direction and was actually destroyed by units of the 3rd Army Corps of the [Russian] Battlegroup South. For this reason, the Ukrainian military command made a decision to withdraw it from that frontline area," the defense source said.

The Ukrainian army is deploying the 36th marine infantry brigade to that frontline area to replace the 93rd mechanized brigade that has lost its fighting capacity, the defense source explained.