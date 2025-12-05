Indian president hosts reception in Putin’s honor

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Indian President Droupadi Murmu has hosted a reception in Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s honor at her New Delhi residence.

The table was set at the Banquet Hall decorated with wooden panels. Couvert sets consisted of traditional gold-pattern porcelain tableware and silver cutlery with embossings in the form of India’s national emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka. However, the reception was different from other events of this kind because the napkins, which are usually plain white, were in the colors of Russia’s national flag - white, blue, and red.

Under the protocol, a reception is more than just a meal. It is an official event based on strict procedures, where toasts, preplanned and translated into the languages of the host and the guest in advance, describe relations between their countries and highlight bilateral achievements.